SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Massachusetts Department of Agriculture will be in western Massachusetts on Tuesday, celebrating the newly-declared Massachusetts Farmers Market Week.

Those state officials will be in Springfield Tuesday afternoon, making an appearance at two local farmers markets, the Springfield Forest Park Market, and the Springfield Brightwood Farmers Market.

The purpose of the visits from state officials is to highlight the role that the markets have played in supporting Massachusetts agriculture and increasing food access, by providing fresh, locally grown foods to women and children in the WIC program, seniors, as well as to SNAP recipients, according to a news release from Farmers Market at Forest Park.

National Farmers Market Week is from August 6th through August 12th and is an annual celebration of farmers’ markets that has been proclaimed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition, which is a membership-based nonprofit organization that helps to support farmers’ markets nationwide through training, technical assistance, and network-building.

The Farmer’s Market at Forest Park is celebrating 25 years of bringing fresh, locally grown food to the Forest Park community. The market currently hosts six farmers that are selling a wide variety of products, such as the largest selection of heirloom tomatoes in the area. Also, the market supports local entrepreneurs that looking to introduce their products to the community.

The Farmers Market at Forest Park accepts SNAP/HIP, WIC, and Senior Farmers Market Coupans, and is a collaborator with Rachel’s Table.

“Farmers markets are changing the way we eat, shop, connect, and more,” said Ben Feldman, the Policy Director of the Farmers Market Coalition. “Across the country, farmers’ markets are defining their role in our communities. Markets are designed in partnership with the people they serve and are a place where market operators, farmers, shoppers, and neighbors can collaborate to meet the evolving needs of their community. Throughout National Farmers Market Week 2023, we will be highlighting the ways farmers’ markets are making changes in communities nationwide. Join us!”

The Farmers Market at Forest Park runs every Tuesday in the parking lot at Cyr Arena from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., May through October, as well as every other Saturday in the Shea/Bright Nights Technical Building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., November through April.

Celebratory activities begin on Tuesday at 1 p.m. and will include special remarks from Mayor Dominic Sarno and MDAR Deputy Commissioner Winton Pitcoff, guest vendors, kid’s activities, and recipe demonstrations.

According to Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture, the Brightwood Farmers’ Market in Springfield is coordinated by All Farmers, and the vendors are groups of refugee and immigrant farmers in the All Farmers’ network.

You can also pay with Cash, SNAP, HIP, WIC, and Senior farmers’ market coupons.

This farmers market takes place at Brightwood Health Clinic at 380 Plainfield Street in Springfield. The market runs on Tuesdays from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. from July 5th to November 1st.