State parks, beaches to reopen on Memorial Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is set to make a major announcement Thursday afternoon detailing Phase One of reopening the city.

This follows the state’s Phase One regulations regarding the opening of state beaches here in western Massachusetts.

Come Memorial Day, the barriers will be lifted at the state parks, beaches and swimming areas in Chicopee and Westfield, but gatherings of 10 or more people disregarding social distancing will be discouraged. Those who get within six feet of one another must wear a mask or other face covering.

These preventative measures are already being accepted by as healthful trade off for an enjoyable holiday highlighting the Phase One reopening after a brutal two months.

“I think it’s a great idea and I think that everyone should be happy about it. I think everyone should be safe while they’re here,” said Haleigh Johnson of Monson.

“I do agree with the stages of the re-opening process, especially across the Commonwealth. Have been hit by the pandemic a little harder than others,” said Andy Colon of Westfield.

The status of Springfield’s Five Mile Pond is still unclear for Memorial Day.

Patrick Sullivan, the city’s director of parks, buildings and recreational management told 22News, historically Five Mile Pond doesn’t open for Memorial Day, but typically does open around the 4th of July.