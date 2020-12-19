State plans to launch COVID-19 vaccination sites for first responders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. 9WWLP) – Phase 1 began this week in western Massachusetts with healthcare workers at Mercy and Baystate Medical Center getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Charlie Baker said next in line are long-term care facilities and first responders, however, there still hasn’t been any announcements as to when they’ll be receiving them.

22News went to the Springfield Fire Department’s headquarters and they told us why they need a vaccine and one quickly.

“We can wear the masks around the station and for EMS calls, but when we go to a structure fire, you can’t wear a paper mask at a structure fire,” said Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi. “We are right out there on the frontlines and need to have the vaccine just like those in the hospital. We see them before they’re in the hospital.”

Calvi also told 22News 12 members of the fire department contracted COVID-19, the department only had four cases up until September.

The state said the vaccination sites they plan to set up for first responders should be ready by January and they’d be giving the shots there throughout the day.