State Police Air Wing locates driver involved in Southwick car crash

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a telephone pole early Wednesday morning.

Southwick Police Chief Kevin Bishop told 22News, just after midnight, officers were called to the area of Tannery Road where they found an empty car crashed into a telephone pole. Officers discovered the driver had medical concerns and had not been heard from since the incident.

Southwick Police and Fire along with Russell State Police and the State Police Air Wing began a search for the driver. Around 7 a.m. the driver was found at a Mobil station on College Highway and was taken to Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield with unknown injuries.

