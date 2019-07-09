State Police and Springfield fire officials dispose illegal fireworks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police received more than a hundred illegal fireworks complaints last week.

The Springfield Fire Arson and Bomb Squad and the State Police work together to destroy fireworks. Springfield Police had 138 calls last week for illegal Fourth of July fireworks displays.

Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J Calvi told 22News the police department handed them five cases of confiscated fireworks. Calvi said the Arson and Bomb Squad and the State Police will destroy them at a safe location.

“In conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police, we will bring them to a secured location and then we will blow and burn them,” said Calvi. “We either will countercharge them or set up a means to dispose of them safely.”

Calvi told 22News the fireworks will be stored in their “evidence locker” until they arrange a time with the State Police to destroy them.

Under state law, police officers must confiscate fireworks if you’re seen with them.

