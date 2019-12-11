State Police arrest man, seize gun, drugs, and cash after searching Springfield apartment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police from multiple agencies arrested a Springfield man and seized a handgun along with several drugs in the Lionel Benoit Road area Tuesday morning.

According to State Police spokesman David Procopio, troopers from the Gang Unit, Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force, and a Springfield Police K9 team executed a search warrant inside an apartment at 64 Lionel Benoit Rd. and arrested 32-year-old Todd Cruzado, an acquaintance of the apartment’s occupant.

Cruzado’s arrest is a result of an investigation into drug distribution from that address.

During their search, troopers and Springfield officers allegedly found the handgun in the bedroom of the apartment, along with multiple baggies containing marijuana, multiple suboxone strips, 120 tablets believed to be Concerta and Adderall, and materials used to package drugs for sale.

In the kitchen, hundreds of empty baggies were discovered, each stamped with “413,” which Procopio said is consistent with materials used to package heroin. An electric grinder with suspected drug residue was also found along with $745 cash.

A Springfield Police K9 dog alerted officers to the scent of more drugs inside a vehicle Cruzado was allegedly seen driving. The search of the vehicle turned up 80 baggies stamped “Dunkin Donuts,” additional marijuana and a digital scale.

Procopio said after questioning Cruzado, investigators established that the gun and ammunition, drugs and paraphernalia all belonged to him. He was taken to the State Police-Springfield barracks for booking and charged with the following during his arraignment at Springfield District Court: