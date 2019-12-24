State Police arrest two men and seize guns, drugs, cash, on I-91 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men are facing multiple gun charges following a police traffic stop near Exit 11 on I-91 South in Springfield late Saturday night.

State Police troopers arrested 25-year-old Ezequiel Roman of Holyoke and 19-year-old Jose Acevedo of Springfield after discovering multiple guns in a BMW sedan the two were traveling in just before midnight. The vehicle was initially stopped for not having a front license plate and no valid inspector sticker.

After stopping the vehicle and speaking with Roman and Acevedo, additional units were requested because the two men were acting nervous, according to State Police. Once back up arrived, they began a search that turned up a handgun, which Roman was allegedly carrying inside the waistline of his pants. Roman was arrested after police discovered the gun was loaded, had a defaced serial number and without a license to carry.

Troopers also allegedly found two rifles in the trunk of the car and two “spent shell casings” on the floor of the car, along with about 2 grams of cocaine, over 5 grams of crack cocaine, 25 small packets of heroin, a handheld razor, an open bottle of liquor and over $2,000 in cash.

Acevedo was also arrested, and both men were taken to the Springfield barracks for booking. Bail was set at $25,040 for both men.

The two me were later taken to the Hampden County House of Corrections until their arraignment in Springfield District Court on the following charges:

Ezequiel Roman:

Possession of a firearm, 3 counts

Possession of a firearm with defaced serial number

Carrying a loaded firearm

Possession of ammunition without FID card

Possession of a class A drug with intent to distribute

Possession of a class B drug with intent to distribute

Carrying a dangerous weapon

License Plate Violation

No inspection sticker

Possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle

Jose Acevedo