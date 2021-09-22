State Police asking for Halloween costume donations for Springfield students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have a gently used youth-appropriate Halloween costume you no longer need, police are asking you to donate them to area kids.

Massachusetts State Police announced on Wednesday they are working with the Springfield Police Department and other Hampden County communities to help bring joy to as many local kids as possible this Halloween.

The State Police Springfield barracks will be collecting the donated Halloween costumes from September 20 through October 22. The costumes will be given to Springfield elementary school students who show “positive values” like perfect attendance.

Individuals interested in donating can contact State Police Trooper DeShawn Brown at (857) 262-7040 for more information.