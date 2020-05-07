State Police bomb squad, hazmat team dispose devices found inside late West Springfield officer’s home

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad assisted West Springfield Police with the disposal of hazardous materials found inside the home of a late retired officer on Tuesday.

Department of Fire Services spokeswoman Jennifer Mieth told 22News bomb experts were called to the late officer’s home on Monday after West Springfield Police had gone to the home to secure firearms. The officers located military device resulting in the bomb squad’s response.

The team discovered a large amount of “energetic material” in a deteriorated state which they believe had been in the basement for years. According to Mieth, some containers were marked and some were not. A state hazardous materials team was called to assist with identifying the unknown chemicals.

There was also a large amount of ammunition, commercial fireworks, homemade M-class explosive devices, and firework making materials.

Since the materials located were unstable, Mieth said the bomb squad decided to immediately dispose of it, which took two days.

Anyone with such materials in their home is asked to contact local authorities for assistance.