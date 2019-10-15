SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are working to determine what led up to a serious accident on I-91 southbound in Springfield late Monday night.

State Police have not released any information about the accident but a 22News crew in the area could see several troopers and emergency services blocking a section of the southbound lane of I-91 near Exit 4.







Reports about the serious crash came into our newsroom before 10:30 p.m.

It is currently unclear how many people or vehicles were involved in the crash.

This is developing breaking news. 22News will bring you updates as we learn more.