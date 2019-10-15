State Police called to serious accident near Exit 4 on I-91

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are working to determine what led up to a serious accident on I-91 southbound in Springfield late Monday night. 

State Police have not released any information about the accident but a 22News crew in the area could see several troopers and emergency services blocking a section of the southbound lane of I-91 near Exit 4.

Reports about the serious crash came into our newsroom before 10:30 p.m.

It is currently unclear how many people or vehicles were involved in the crash. 

This is developing breaking news. 22News will bring you updates as we learn more. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories