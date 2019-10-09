State Police: Trooper assaulted while assisting man with disabled car on I-91 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a state trooper after his car broke down on near Exit 3 on I-91 in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

A Massachusetts State Police received reports of a disabled vehicle on I-91 north that was blocking part of the right travel lane and ramp of Exit 3 in Springfield just after 2 p.m. When a trooper from the Springfield barracks arrived, it was determined that the car needed to be towed away as it was causing miles of traffic backup.

After a tow truck was called to the area, the driver of the disabled car, identified as 27-year-old Elijah Henderson of Bloomfield, CT., allegedly argued with the trooper and then assaulted him. Multiple State Police troopers and Springfield Police officers rushed to the area to help the other trooper and arrest Henderson. The incident caused traffic to be delayed for about an hour.

The trooper was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Henderson was taken to the State Police Springfield barracks for booking. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday at Springfield District Court on the following criminal charges: