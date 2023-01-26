PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Several State Police cruisers and a helicopter are in Palmer on North Main Street Thursday afternoon.

Photos and videos shared to 22News show three cruisers on North Main Street near the area of 1538 North Main Street. Several officers can be seen walking into the woods, near the railroad tracks in the area. A State Police helicopter is also in the area. It is unclear at this time what they are searching for.

22News has contacted Massachusetts State Police and the Palmer Police Department but we are waiting to hear back. We will update this article as soon as more information is available.