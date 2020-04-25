Closings and Delays
State Police dog Kyber helps locate suspect wanted in Westfield

Hampden County

Photo: Massachusetts State Police

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A State Police dog helped police locate a suspect who took off on foot in Westfield on April 18.

Massachusetts State Police said Trooper Greg Valentine was called to help the Westfield Police Department search for a wanted suspect. Trooper Valentine took his partner, K9 Kyber, to the last location the suspect was spotted.

Kyber found a track in a backyard and pulled across the street. The police dog eventually came to a 6 foot high fence and began to bark and jump at the fence.

The search team made its way around the fence and the suspect was located and taken into custody.

