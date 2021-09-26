State police find 2 dead after car accident

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – The bodies of two men were found Saturday morning after their car went off the Old Westfield road in Granville.

According to a statement by Massachusetts State Police, Troopers opened an investigation after receiving reports of a single vehicle crash around 7:20 a.m. The car was found roughly 30 feet into the treeline and is reported to have been there “for some time.” Police report that while they do not know exactly when the vehicle had crashed into the treeline, it was before 6 a.m. Saturday.

Officers say that the initial investigation revealed the driver to be 21-year old Justyn Trempe of Granville, and the passenger to be 23-year-old James Novak, also of Granville. Both men were found dead when police discovered the accident.

Granville Fire and EMS, and Granville Police assisted Massachusetts State Police with the accident site. The investigation into what caused the car to drive off the road is ongoing, however police do not believe another vehicle was involved.