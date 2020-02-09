State Police investigating crash near Exit 3 on I-391 in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police have blocked part of Exit 3 on I-391 in Chicopee as they investigate a crash early Sunday morning.

Police have not released any information, but a 22News crew in the area saw at least four State Police cruisers surrounding a white car near the right lane off-ramp of Exit 3 on 391 in Chicopee. As of 6:15 a.m., police are still in the area.

Investigators can be seen looking around the area of the crash and a tow truck can also be seen parked nearby.

It is currently unknown if anyone was seriously hurt or how many people or cars are involved in the crash. There is no word on when the road will reopen.

