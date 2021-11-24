State Police investigating deadly accident on Mass Pike in Wilbraham

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly car crash that occurred on the Mass Pike Monday night in Wilbraham.

Massachusetts State Police were called to a one vehicle crash I-90 eastbound in Wilbraham around 6:50 p.m. on Monday. They found a vehicle that had struck the median and rolled over, coming to a rest in the breakdown lane.

The vehicle’s operator, 31-year-old Glenn Moquin of Palmer, was suffering from severe injuries and brought to Wing Hospital, where he died.

The right lane of I-90 eastbound was closed for approximately three hours during investigation and clean up of the area.

The crash is being investigated by Troop B of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the Hamden County State Police Detective Unit. Troopers were also assisted by Ludlow Fire and EMS, and MassDOT.