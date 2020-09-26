State Police investigating deadly pedestrian accident on Mass Pike in Blandford

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man is dead after being hit by a vehicle and then a tractor trailer on I-90 eastbound Friday night.

According to State Police, the driver of a 2008 Lexus pulled over to the breakdown lane on the Mass Pike near mile marker 24.4 eastbound around 10:00 p.m. Friday night. The passenger, 49-year-old Harry Young of Pittsfield, then got out of the vehicle and ran into the roadway. He then was hit by a 2013 Ford Explorer followed by a tractor trailer. He was pronounced dead when emergency crews arrived.

Police are still investigating why Young walked got out of the vehicle and why he ran out on to the highway.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the Ford Explorer or the tractor trailer.

State troopers were assisted by MassDOT while officers closed down the road to further investigate the accident. Lanes were reopen after 2:17 a.m.