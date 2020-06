SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash in Springfield Friday night.

Our 22News crews saw this accident in the area of Birnie Avenue just after 8 p.m. Sergeant Thomas Sullivan told 22News, one person was taken to the hospital with “possible injuries.”

The ramp off of Exit 10 on I-91 South was briefly closed but has since opened.

