State Police investigating shooting on Rt. 291 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police are actively investigating a shooting involving two vehicles in Springfield early Saturday evening.

According to Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio, the shooting took place just before 5 p.m. Saturday on Route 291 near Exit 4 in Springfield. The two vehicles involved in the shooting have not been found at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. 22News will update as soon as more information becomes available.