State Police investigating SUV left on Route 20 in Russell

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police along with other local law enforcement agencies are investigating a vehicle they suspect is involved in the recent break-ins across town Wednesday night.

State Police Trooper James DeAngelis told 22News at around 3 p.m., police received a call from a concerned resident about a parked SUV on Route 20 in Russell.

Police arrived to determine the vehicle was stolen and matched the description of a car related to several break-ins reported across the area.

Wednesday, police departments in Chesterfield, Goshen, and Hatfield warned residents to lock their car doors and not leave any valuable items inside overnight due to car break-ins.

The SUV was towed and State Police crime scene experts are searching the vehicle for evidence that could lead them to a suspect.

The Huntington Police Department is assisting with the investigation.