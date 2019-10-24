State Police, IRS, and FBI investigating Springfield businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Federal law enforcement agencies were in downtown Springfield investigating two entertainment businesses on Wednesday.

The State Police, FBI, and IRS were seen outside of two Springfield businesses on Wednesday morning. The law enforcement agencies were investigating at the Mardi Gras strip club on Wednesday. The IRS was also investigating Adolfo’s on Worthington Street.

The FBI’s Boston office said law enforcement was at the Mardi Gras as part of an “ongoing federal investigation.”

The office also confirmed the three agencies were investigating at 582 Pinewood Drive in Longmeadow as well. State records indicate Mardi Gras is owned by BSC Realty, with James Santaniello of Longmeadow listed as the president.

The state also lists James Santaniello as a resident of that Pinewood Drive address. IRS spokeswoman Amy Hosney confirmed to 22News that agents from the IRS Criminal Investigation unit conducted investigations at Adolfo’s Restaurant and a private residence in Suffield, Connecticut.

Adolfo’s is owned by Venture Properties, LLC. The state lists Victor C. Bruno as the resident agent and manager of the company. 22news went to the Massachusetts Department of Revenue’s website, which lists a “Victor Bruno” in Springfield as owing more than $29,000 in back taxes.

The IRS would not confirm what the nature of their investigation was. 22News will continue to follow this story.