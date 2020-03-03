State Police issued hundreds of warnings to drivers for violating new hands-free law

(WWLP) – Since the hands-free law in Massachusetts went into effect over a week ago, Massachusetts State Police have issued hundreds of warnings to drivers.

According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers have issued 578 warnings to drivers who were using their phones while driving.

During the first week of the state's new Hands Free law, MSP Troopers issued 578 warnings to drivers violating the law. Remember, drivers cannot handle cell phones, and can only use them in hands-free mode. After April 1, violators face monetary fines. @MAHighwaySafety — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 3, 2020

There is a one month grace period before civil fines can be issued, so drivers will receive a warning until April 1 when fines will be given.

The new hands-free law prohibits drivers from touching their phone while driving even while at a red light or stop sign. Drivers are only allowed to make a single tap or swipe to activate the device’s hands-free mode.

Fines of $100 will be issued for a first violation, $250 for the second and $500 for every violation after.