State Police: Man shot on I-91 North in Springfield Sunday did not survive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who was in critical condition after being shot on I-91 North in Springfield early Sunday morning has succumbed to his injuries.

State Police spokesman David Procopio confirmed his death with 22News Wednesday night but did not release his identity. Three men were arrested in connection with what is now a deadly shooting that was witnessed by a trooper who happened to be patrolling the highway at the time.

The suspects, identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Fraticelli, 22-year-old Luis Cotto and 24-year-old Keith Cotto, were arraigned on Monday in Springfield District Court on charges including armed assault with intent to murder, assault, and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The state trooper was behind the suspect’s vehicle on the northbound section of I-91 near Exit 6 when it pulled up parallel to the victim’s vehicle to shoot. According to Procopio, the trooper saw a gun appear from the suspect’s passenger window before hearing multiple gunshots.

The suspects allegedly drove off after the trooper activated his lights, they eventually crashed into a guardrail while exiting I-91 in Chicopee.

Fraticelli and Luis were arrested at gunpoint after taking off on foot. Keith was taken into custody Monday after seeking treatment for injuries he suffered in his attempt to getaway.

A loaded gun that was reported stolen out of Enfield, Connecticut, was found in their possession when police searched the vehicle after their arrest. Police also found another gun on the ground in the woods.

Springfield Police officers found the victim in the Union Street area at the intersection of Dwight Street and Franklin B Murray St.

He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead after being listed as critical. Since the victim died from the gunshot injuries, the charges all three suspects face are expected to be upgraded.