SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly half of all car seats in the United States are not installed correctly.

The Massachusetts State Police is trying to change that this summer with free child car seat installations and inspections. One event took place Tuesday evening at the Springfield Barracks on Liberty Street. According to police officials, one of the leading causes of death in motor vehicle accidents is children not secured safely in their car seats.

If you missed Tuesday inspection, this free service will take place through September 28th at several police barracks. You can also make an appointment with the State Police for an inspection by calling 774-462-3766.

Car Seat Safety: