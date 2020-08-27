State Police seek “armed and dangerous” man after drugs, guns, millions found in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous and connected to several investigations in the Holyoke area.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office said State Police detectives assigned to its office are looking for 41-year-old Cory Taylor of New Salem, who was initially arrested during a traffic stop in Pelham that turned up several large boxes that contained about 138 pounds of marijuana.

Taylor was arrested then and initially charged with one count of trafficking in marijuana.

Photo: Hampden District Attorney’s Office

Based on the number of drugs found in his vehicle, State Police narcotics team searched 2 Fay Road in New Salem, what they described as a “part-time residence of Taylor.” Authorities found a large garage which contained 37 vehicles valued over one million dollars.

Further investigation into Taylor revealed he had been tied to previous police investigations in Holyoke, specifically at 452 Main Street, in Holyoke.

On Friday, August 22, authorities were granted a search warrant for that Holyoke address. According to the DA’s office, the property is an old converted firehouse which has significant high-end renovations. The first floor contained eight exotic high-end vehicles.

Further search of the property, which is said to have built-in hidden compartments turned up “a cache of weapons (24 firearms) and ammunition, large quantities of U.S. currency, believed to be several million dollars, and over 50 pounds of marijuana.

Authorities then proceeded to file additional charges against Taylor included the following:

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (24 counts), Improper Storage of a Firearm, Large Capacity (1 count), Possession of a High Capacity Magazine (1 count), Possession of a Firearm, Defaced Serial Number/While Committing a Felony (1 count), Commission of a Felony, While Armed (1 count), Possession of Ammunition Without a License (1 count), Money Laundering (1 count).

Photo: Hampden District Attorney’s Office

The DA’s office said a complete inventory is still being processed and additional charges may be sought upon completion.

Taylor was able to make bail out of the Hampden County House of Corrections just before midnight Friday, the DA’s office said, adding that he failed to appear in court for his arraignment the following Monday.

If you see Taylor, you are advised not to approach him, but instead call police.

Also, anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact State Police at (413) 505-5993. You can also remain anonymous and Text-a-Tip by texting the word CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) and type the world SOLVE followed by the information.