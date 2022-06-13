CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a “Sobriety Checkpoint” by the Massachusetts State Police on Friday and Saturday.

The checkpoint applies to Worcester County and the hours of operation will vary. The main reason for the “Sobriety Checkpoint” is not to invoke fear and anxiety but to educate drivers and maximize their awareness of drivers who do operate impaired under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

Removing impaired drivers is what the public most importantly should be aware of. Safety is the number one concern on all roadways.

Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced the checkpoint.