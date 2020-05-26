Breaking News
PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Police Trooper and his partner K9 Caber located two teen girls who were missing in Palmer Saturday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Trooper Baird and K9 Caber were called in to assist Palmer Police around 1:45 a.m. to search for two girls, ages 13 and 14, who had been missing since 11 p.m.

Caber smelled an object with the girls’ scent on it and starting tracking for them behind the family’s house and out to the street.

According to state police, Caber pulled Trooper Baird up and down the street and onto two different trails and through a thick mountain laurel. A few feet ahead the trooper saw the two girls crouched beside a tree. The girls were able to walk out of the woods to their homes with the police.

