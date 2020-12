SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A two-car crash occurred on the southbound lane of I-91 in Springfield Tuesday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the crash occurred near Exit 8 just before 9:30 p.m.

#MAtraffic two vehicle crash Rte 91 SB near Exit 8 in #Springfield. Minor injuries reported. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 16, 2020

Minor injuries were reported in the crash.

The crash did affect traffic on the highway for some time but has since returned to normal.