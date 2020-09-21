State pushing 16 school districts in low-risk COVID-19 areas to return to in-person learning

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts education officials are pushing schools to bring back students in low-risk COVID-19 communities.

According to a letter sent to the 16 school districts, which includes West Springfield, each of them needs to submit a plan to bring students into the classroom within 10 days to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeff Riley sent a letter to the districts Friday, taking issue with the “stark discrepancy” between local public health data and their reopening plans.

You can read the full letter sent to the school districts here.Download

All 16 districts have consistently received a designation of green or gray in the state’s color-coded community-level risk assessment map. This means there are less than five cases per 100,000 people. However, these school districts are fully remote.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Massachusetts community-level COVID-19 data reporting

The 16 school districts are scattered across the state but locally include:

  • West Springfield
  • East Longmeadow
  • Pittsfield
  • Mohawk Trail
  • Gill-Montague
  • Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter Public
  • Hoosac Valley Regional

The state is only recommending remote learning for communities with a red designation three weeks in a row.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today