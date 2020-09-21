State pushing 16 school districts in low-risk COVID-19 areas to return to in-person learning

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts education officials are pushing schools to bring back students in low-risk COVID-19 communities.
According to a letter sent to the 16 school districts, which includes West Springfield, each of them needs to submit a plan to bring students into the classroom within 10 days to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeff Riley sent a letter to the districts Friday, taking issue with the “stark discrepancy” between local public health data and their reopening plans.
All 16 districts have consistently received a designation of green or gray in the state’s color-coded community-level risk assessment map. This means there are less than five cases per 100,000 people. However, these school districts are fully remote.
INTERACTIVE MAP: Massachusetts community-level COVID-19 data reporting
The 16 school districts are scattered across the state but locally include:
- West Springfield
- East Longmeadow
- Pittsfield
- Mohawk Trail
- Gill-Montague
- Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter Public
- Hoosac Valley Regional
The state is only recommending remote learning for communities with a red designation three weeks in a row.