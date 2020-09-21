State pushing 16 school districts in low-risk COVID-19 areas to return to in-person learning

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts education officials are pushing schools to bring back students in low-risk COVID-19 communities.

According to a letter sent to the 16 school districts, which includes West Springfield, each of them needs to submit a plan to bring students into the classroom within 10 days to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeff Riley sent a letter to the districts Friday, taking issue with the “stark discrepancy” between local public health data and their reopening plans.

All 16 districts have consistently received a designation of green or gray in the state’s color-coded community-level risk assessment map. This means there are less than five cases per 100,000 people. However, these school districts are fully remote.

The 16 school districts are scattered across the state but locally include:

West Springfield

East Longmeadow

Pittsfield

Mohawk Trail

Gill-Montague

Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter Public

Hoosac Valley Regional

The state is only recommending remote learning for communities with a red designation three weeks in a row.