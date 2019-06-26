State rebates on electric vehicles ending soon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts will soon end a popular program for electric vehicle drivers.

Since the MOR-EV program began in 2014, the state has provided more than $30 million in rebates to thousands of electric vehicle drivers.

More than 160 drivers in Franklin county, more than 412 in Hampden County, and more than 500 in Hampshire County have received rebates.

Balise Nissan in West Springfield said the rebates have allowed more people to consider electric cars.

“Definitely,” said Michael Ramdath at Balise Nissan. “It’s definitely spurred some people coming in to look at the Nissan Leaf and other electric vehicles in the area.”

But the Department of Energy Resources doesn’t have the discretionary funding to continue the rebates, and announced this week that drivers only have until September 30 to purchase an electric vehicle and still get the state rebate.

When combined with federal and dealership incentives, drivers can save a considerable amount with electric vehicle rebates.

“You can get up to $2,000 worth of rebates,” Ramdath explained. “However, with any type of rebate, state or Federal, we do tell people to check with their accountants because there are a lot of factors involved.”

MOR-EV has been providing rebates of up to $1,500 to buy or lease an electric vehicle or fuel-cell electric vehicles, and up to $450 for a zero-emission motorcycle.

Some environmental organizations like the non-profit environmental organization Sierra Club, spoke out against the decision to end the program and said transportation emissions play a large part in pollution in Massachusetts.

The Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs said the state still has several programs that support electric vehicles and reducing emissions.