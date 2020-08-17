State releases 25% of design plan for rehabilitation of Rt. 5 in Holyoke, West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) —- The state has released 25% of the design plans to rehabilitate parts of Route 5 in Holyoke and West Springfield.

West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt told 22News that these proposed improvements could be crucial for the city.

“It’s huge that they are talking about this,” said Reichelt. “An advance in 25% is a big deal. It’s old concrete, so it’s not the same as pavement where they can cut it up and redo it. This is much more intense and more expensive and is really why it hasn’t been touched in a while.”

The improvements are planned in two locations. It is proposed to have the concrete pavement rehabilitated and a full-depth replacement along Route 5. This improvement will run from Main Street in Holyoke to the Interstate 91 interchange in West Springfield. Pedestrian and bicycle improvements will also be made at Monterey Drive and end at East Elm Street.

Dominic Blad of Suffield Connecticut told 22News he travels on Route 5 often to get to his favorite store. But he said he worries about the potholes.

“It’s always backed up and there’s quite a bit of potholes,” said Blad. “It’s usually a pretty quick and smooth drive to Dorico’s but it’s been causing a lot of delays with all of the potholes I’ve seen recently.”

Among other improvements, it is proposed to narrow the roadway from Main Street to Highland Avenue and Wayside Avenue to form “T” intersections.

To view the 25% design plan, click here.