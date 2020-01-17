State Rep. Bud Williams visits old Knox building in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This week’s announcement that the old Knox building at Mason Square will be the site of more than 100 units of affordable housing, is the result of a four-year effort by Springfield State Representative Bud Williams.

The lawmaker met with 22News at the former factory building on Thursday. Williams said he called the Knox building conditions to Governor Charlie Baker’s attention last summer during a groundbreaking at the Indian Motorcycle building.

“I said, ‘governor, look across the street, that’s an eyesore, and you have to do something about it,’” said Rep. Williams. “He looked at it, sometimes the visuals are very important, and I can tell the story.”

The Boston developer has promised to invest $57 million in the old Knox building on lower Wilbraham Road.

The development of 114 apartments for low- and moderate-income families is still at least two years away.