SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In response to the recent rise in violence in Springfield, State Representative Bud Williams is calling to increase the presence of State Police and federal law enforcement agencies in the city.

The fourth-term representative called for more agents of the FBI, DEA, ATF, and Troopers of the State Police, to be “permanently assigned” in the city to fight crime. He notes, the increased use of firearms, especially handguns, is the reason for the rising crime rate, and says that Springfield should receive all the public safety resources necessary, to ensure a safe city.

Williams is planning a meeting next week with federal authorities to outline his proposal. 22News spoke with a Springfield resident who is seeking alternative measures, to fight gun violence.

“I’m very appreciative of all the meetings that they’re having, they’re trying to call in to all different peoples and have a variety of different people that they’re asking, however I really think we have to target youth services, and we really have to help the youth like finding employment, helping them stay in school, and finding programs for them to be involved in,” said Springfield resident, Tammy Cato.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno responded to Williams’ request, saying in part, “I appreciate State Representative Bud Williams advocacy on behalf of our Springfield community. Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood and I welcome any assistance on the state and federal level to help put an end to the senseless gun violence.”