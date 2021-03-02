State Rep. Carlos Gonzalez helps elderly with COVID-19 vaccination appointments

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield State Representative Carlos Gonzalez and his bilingual outreach team continued making the rounds, helping the elderly with their COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Rep. Gonzalez Tuesday provided information and direction to the men and women living at the Baystate West apartments on Chestnut Street in Springfield. He spent the morning and part of the afternoon helping people who were having issues registering for a vaccine appointment.

Carlos Gonzalez said, “We’re seeing people very interested in getting the appointment set up. We’re hoping to navigate that process, again when we can’t get an appointment, for them, then we can follow up with them when an appointment is available.”

Gilberto Lopez said, “This is really very important, for years, this is something that’s great.”

Tuesday marked the second vaccination information session that Rep. Gonzalez started one week ago at the Italian Cultural Center.