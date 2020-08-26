State rep. discusses making abortion medication available to public universities

by: Stephen Underwood

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa hosted a virtual panel discussion on expanding medication abortion access on public universities. 

Among the topics discussed were restrictions on certain abortion medications and lack of access to contraceptives. The panel discussion also included how COVID-19 has affected women in accessing abortion medication.  

As a number of states require a prescribing physician to be physically present when prescribing abortion medication and the coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for many to see their physicians.  

Sabadosa has introduced a bill in the House to require public universities to provide medication abortion. 

“We will be pushing the legislation next session and I look forward to working with the panelists to make the decision better,” said Rep. Sabadosa. “We shouldn’t have to limit access.” 

Sabadosa represents the cities and towns of Northampton, Southampton, Westhampton, Hatfield, and Montgomery. 

