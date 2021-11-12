State Rep. Gonzalez meets with Eversource over Natural Gas Reliability Project

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource is planning to submit their proposal to state regulators by the end of the year, as the company and State Rep. Carlos Gonzalez discuss options.

“We will have a continued discussion on the reliability project that they are proposing that will enhance services to residents of Springfield and other surrounding communities,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said he is against any gas expansion lines in Springfield for safety concerns. However, he said this proposed Natural Gas Reliability project would be about ensuring there is a back up line for roughly 58,000 customers.

“With the single source of supply that’s 70 years old feeding our customers in Springfield, if something were to happen to that we’re talking about a very significant unprecedented emergency situation,” said Eversource Spokesperson William Hinkle.

Hinkle added the utility company is getting feedback from state lawmakers and surrounding communities as they prepare to submit their proposal for the state’s Energy Facilities Siting Board.

Their discussion at the Springfield Eversource location included alternate routes as Gonzalez points out this line impacts more than just Springfield.

“If Springfield is going to have the largest burden of safety with the gas pipeline going through Springfield then we feel strongly that the ratepayers of Springfield should have a deduction in rates,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said that Eversource plans to get back to them prior to submitting their proposal.