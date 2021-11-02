State Rep. Gonzalez urges Eversource to discuss pipeline proposed for Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Chairman of Public Safety and Homeland Security State Representative Carlos Gonzalez has called on Eversource to meet over concerns of a proposed second pipeline in Springfield.

“I am concerned for the potential hazard the proposal may have on the residents of Springfield. My priority should be moving to a less hazardous and greener production of energy,” said Chairman Gonzalez.

Chairman Gonzalez mentioned in a statement his interest in discussing the pipeline and any disruptions caused by the existing pipeline both in Springfield and throughout the remainder of the state of Massachusetts.

On Thursday, November 4, the Springfield Climate Justice Coalition (SCJC) and allied groups are scheduled to hold a news conference on the steps City Hall in Springfield at 11 a.m. opposing the proposed Eversource gas pipeline. According to the SCJC, the proposed pipeline is a large, high-pressure gas pipeline from a proposed large metering station in Longmeadow north to the Bliss Street gate station across from MGM in Springfield.

According to SCJC spokesperson Verne McArthur, “This pipeline is unnecessary, polluting and unhealthy, dangerous, climate-destroying and expensive for those who least can afford it. There are rapidly expanding clean, non-polluting alternatives to gas that our state is demanding our utilities turn to. This pipeline is a step in the wrong direction. It follows a game plan it and other gas utilities have created to try to squeeze their last dollars from ratepayers by building pipelines and other gas infrastructure at guaranteed profit as their industry faces necessary obsolescence. It is clear Eversource does not have the interests of Springfield or Longmeadow residents in mind, but rather the returns to its shareholders. We call on the people of Springfield to join us and oppose it.”

The groups cite the following reasons for their opposition: