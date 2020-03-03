State Rep. Nika Elugardo speaks at Springfield College’s MLK lecture

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield College hosted Massachusetts Representative Nika Elugardo as the keynote speaker of this year’s Martin Luther King lecture.

Elugardo represents the 15th Suffolk and Norfolk District which oversees the neighborhoods of Brookline and Jamaica Plain. Elugardo spoke inside the schools, Marsh Memorial Chapel.

She reflected on the impact of Dr. King’s speech to the Massachusetts House of Representatives in 1965. Topics discussed included how far we have come and far we have to go in pursuit of racial and economic justice

Calvin Hill, VP of Inclusion and Community Engagement of Springfield College told 22News, “Dr. King was our 1964 commencement speaker here and about seven years ago one of our faculty members did some research to help bring Dr. King’s memory alive here at Springfield College. So we’re in the seventh year of our king lecture.”

Springfield College started the MLK Jr. lecture in 2014 as part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of Dr. King’s commencement speech at the college in 1964.