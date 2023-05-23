SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One mayoral candidate in Springfield is criticizing how the city is managing a potential water crisis in the city.

State Representative Orlando Ramos has created an online petition demanding that ARPA funds be used to address what he explains as ongoing high contamination levels in city water. That petition highlights concerns over increased water and sewer rates, despite exceeded water contamination levels announced by the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission for the second time in less than six months.

Ramos explained to 22News, he believes state funding from the American Rescue Plan Act should be used to address water concerns.

“We pay a lot for water and sewer here in the city and we expect good quality. The mayor received over $126 million in ARPA money and he hasn’t allocated a single penny towards water quality, which is one of the four categories where the money can be spent,” said Ramos.

In response to the petition, Mayor Sarno released a statement to 22News, “It is a well-known fact that we have one of the best water systems in the country and we continue to invest to ensure its quality.”

Ramos is one of the four mayoral candidates officially running against Mayor Sarno in the upcoming fall election.