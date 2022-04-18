SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Representative Orlando Ramos secured $100,000 for the Massachusetts Chamber of Commerce to help fund Black and Latino-owned businesses in Springfield.

According to the news release sent to 22News, a check is being presented to the Massachusetts Latino Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

“Having the support from our Springfield State legislators is essential to the businesses we serve,” said Andrew Melendez, Director of the MLCC. “Black and Latino micro-businesses are the Commonwealths’ economic engine, and now more than ever, they are in need of direct support with capital infusion and tools to continue to be successful post-pandemic. Our Springfield delegation has made it possible for more micro and small businesses to bounce back from the losses from the pandemic. This funding will also help new entrepreneurs to evolve from employee into employer. It’s the American dream!”

The check will presentation will take place at the MLCC office at 24 Fort Street in Springfield at 10 a.m. Tuesday.