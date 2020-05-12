State reports increase in Covid-19 infections at Soldiers Home in Holyoke, no new deaths

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state reported no new deaths at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke on Tuesday but there is an uptick in Covid-19 positive residents.

According to the Office of Health and Human Services, 10 more veteran residents have tested positive for Covid-19 bringing the total to 87. On Monday, the state reported that 77 residents had Covid-19, and 59 tested negative.

All residents at the dedicated skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center were retested, and several results came back positive, causing the uptick in today’s positive numbers. The vast majority of veterans who newly tested positive are asymptomatic. Office of Health and Human Services

A total of 49 veterans have tested negative for the virus as of Tuesday, according to the state. The state also reported the following numbers:

Resident locations: 104 residents are onsite 32 residents are offsite

31 residents are at a dedicated skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center

1 resident is receiving acute care offsite

88 veteran resident deaths (74 positive, 13 negative, 1 unknown)

83 employees have tested positive

Related stories about the Covid-19 outbreak at the Soldiers’ in Holyoke are below. 22News will continue to follow any new developments.