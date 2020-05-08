State reports more deaths at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke as total nears 90

FILE – This May 2018 file photo ,shows an aerial view of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, Mass. Nearly 70 residents have died from the coronavirus at the central Massachusetts home for aging veterans, as state and federal officials try to figure out what went wrong in the deadliest outbreak at a long-term care facility in the U.S. (Patrick Johnson/The Republican via AP, File)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two more veteran residents have passed away at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, bringing the death toll at the facility to 87, according to the Office of Health and Human Services on Friday.

The state also reported that out of the 87 residents who died, 73 tested positive for Covid-19, 13 others tested negative and one is unknown.

One of the two veterans who died on Friday had Covid-19.

There are currently 78 residents who have tested positive for Covid-19 and 59 who tested negative. 83 staffers have also tested positive for the virus.

The state included the following in Friday’s report:

106 residents are onsite

31 residents are offsite

31 residents are at a dedicated skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center

There are no residents receiving acute care offsite on Friday.

On Thursday, the state said two veterans were receiving acute care offsite.