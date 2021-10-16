State Representative Bud Williams honored at Westfield State

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield State Representative Bud Williams was honored on Saturday by his Alma Mater, Westfield State University.

As a highlight of homecoming festivities, State Representative Williams, a member of the class of 1973, received the 2021 distinguished alumni award, honoring his work with young people down through the years. Representative Williams, who later earned a master’s degree at UMass, was humbled by the award at Westfield State.

“This is really moving, it’s fantastic. I’m thrilled that I could come here on campus, it’s a great honor,” Rep. Williams said.

Representative Williams chairs the joint legislative committee on racial equality, civil rights, and inclusion.

