SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -State Representative Carlos Gonzalez will present the FY22 budget funding of $250,000 to Horizons for Homeless Children on Tuesday.

According to the news release sent to 22News by the Chief of Staff of State Representative Carlos Gonzalez, the presentation will take place on 95 Jefferson Avenue in Springfield at 11 a.m. These funds went to support the outdoor play space at the Open Pantry Teen parenting program, located at the Jefferson Street Shelter. He will be joined by other members of the Springfield delegation.

“Horizons for Homeless Children provides invaluable services to the underserved children of Springfield and Massachusetts”, said Representative Gonzalez. “The play space and parenting education programs they offer are vital services that go far to provide the equity in upbringing that all children deserve.”

Horizons for Homeless Children provides early childhood education and support services to homeless children in Springfield and across Massachusetts.