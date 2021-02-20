State Representative Patricia Duffy visits Holyoke Children’s Museum Saturday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke’s newly elected State Representative, Patricia Duffy is calling attention to the benefits of the Holyoke Children’s Museum.

The Holyoke Children’s Museum is observing its fourteenth birthday this year and based on Saturday’s turn out, it is serving as a popular destination for a snow-covered day in late February.

Hampden County District State Representative, Patricia Duffy said she is proud to have this family resource in her district.

“So I just came down, I wanted to highlight what a great resource the Children’s Museum is here in downtown Holyoke. Here we are in this tough time, feeling isolated,” Duffy said.

Many parents fought back against the pandemic-related isolation by cheering up their children and themselves with a visit to colorful and hands-on attractions at the museum that borders Heritage State Park.

“We decided to take here to the Holyoke children’s museum today for the first time. We’ve heard some wonderful things about it. We were looking for something to do with the kids over the February vacation, so we decided to check it out and I’m very happy we did,” Jerilyn Spokis said.

As long as everyone observes the rules protecting themselves against the Coronavirus Pandemic, the Holyoke Children’s Museum is being appreciated as a source of learning, family togetherness and just a very good reason to get out of the house as a worthwhile endeavor.