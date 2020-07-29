State Representatives asking STCC to reconsider closing seven college programs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Representatives Bud Williams and Angelo Puppolo spoke at a news conference outside Springfield Technical Community College Wednesday afternoon.

They’re asking STCC President John Cook to reconsider closing seven college programs and eliminating 21 faculty and staff jobs. Representative Williams said the cuts made by STCC seem to greatly exceed cuts made by other sister colleges in the state.

“We want to give the young people the opportunity and the residents of the valley, and especially Springfield, to stay in these programs. We’re going to draft a letter and send it to Dr. Cook asking him to,” said Representative Williams.

“These are programs that people can leave here and go right to work,” said Representative Puppolo.

STCC Automotive student Calyx Moore told 22News, “What STCC is doing is unconscionable. They are cutting trade programs that directly feed into the work force, in an area that is already plagued by unemployment.”

President Cook released a statement, saying that he “shares the frustration and dismay, given how the pandemic has accelerated painful choices.”

The college says the decision to eliminate the programs and the jobs was necessary due to the fiscal climate and long term enrollment declines.