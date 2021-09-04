State Representatives honor Indian Orchard senior citizen with Purple Cane

INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Representatives Orlando Ramos and Jake Oliveira will present the oldest resident of Indian Orchard with the Purple Cane.

Similar to the tradition of the Golden Cane that takes place in other towns, the Purple Cane honors the the oldest living resident in the neighborhood of Indian Orchard. The cane is purple, rather than gold, to differentiate the area’s official color.

“The idea of the Purple Cane came from life-long Indian Orchard resident Pat Voisine, who served on the Indian Orchard Citizens Council for 36 years” said Representative Ramos. “She contacted me in 2014. I thought it was a great idea and I decided to donate the cane. It’s fitting that this tradition takes place here, in a community filled with great history and tradition.”

Ramos and Oliveira will be joining the Indian Orchard Citizens Council and Indian Orchard residents for the presentation. While the name of the lucky resident has not yet been released to the press, it has been released that they are 100 years old.

“I am so proud to be a part of the purple cane ceremony in Indian Orchard” said Indian Orchard Citizens Council President Zaida Govan. “This ceremony acknowledges the most senior person in the orchard, and I am so happy that we can award them this honor.”

The first Purple Cane award was presented to Margaret Popko in October of 2014. She was 103 years old before her passing.

The ceremony starts at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday 9/4 and will be held at the Indian Orchard Citizens Council Community Room located at 117 Main Street in Indian Orchard.