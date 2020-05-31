State residents to receive free medicine, counseling after sale of flavored tobacco products end

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Monday, you won’t be able to purchase flavored tobacco products at stores in Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts legislature passed the bill that is ending the sale of products in Massachusetts back in November. The law applies to the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Massachusetts retail stores and online.

The same bill that passed in November also taxes vape products and increases access to tobacco counseling. The FDA’s tobacco products scientific advisory committee found that younger people who begin smoking with the use of menthol cigarettes are more likely to become addicted.

Under the new law, all Massachusetts residents are entitled to receive free medicine and counseling to stop using tobacco products. Stores that violate the new law can be fined starting at $1,000 for the first incident.