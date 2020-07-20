State-run pools, water parks open with COVID-19 restrictions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While some cities, including Springfield, closed their pools for the summer due to COVID-19, state-run pools are still open with COVID-19 restrictions.

Pools are requiring guests to wear masks while inside the facility and sign in with contact information. However, pools aren’t the only way people can stay cool this week. Northampton and Springfield have opened cooling centers, so people without air conditioning can beat the heat.

Both cities opened them over the weekend, and will also open Monday. Northampton’s locations will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Springfield’s will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If you do plan to be outside, be sure to wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and drink plenty of water.