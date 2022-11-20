SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Senator Adam Gomez’s annual turkey drive is almost over. This year’s turkey drive is co-sponsored by elected officials and small businesses in the area.

The turkey drive will serve about 500 families and will be made available at various locations and the event ends on Monday.

Families are asked to bring proof of residency in Springfield or Chicopee, in addition to proof of receiving public assistance. The drive will try its best to serve as many families as possible, but turkeys will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.